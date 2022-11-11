The ceremony was held on Thursday night where SandyLane residents and staff were joined by the Royal British Legion, local veterans, Age UK and the Deputy Mayor of Bridlington.

Also in attendance were local Royal Air Force, Army and Sea Cadets.

The service included a reading of a heartfelt poem written by Chris Bonnett and an emotive rendition of the Last Post performed by a local bugler.

The manager of Sandylane with the Royal British Legion next to the care home's new commemorative plaques.

Sandylane unveiled 10 plaques at the service which have been custom-made in honour of the under 18s who gave their lives for their country.

Two of the deceased servicemen, Private George Denny and Apprentice John Bagley Senior, were only 16 when they died.

The service also celebrated the republishing of a book, funded by the care home, which is dedicated to shining a light on the brave servicemen from Bridlington.

The republishing of “The Great War Heroes of Bridlington”, written by Mike Wilson and Chris Bonnett, was funded by Sandylane and has even inspired the care home to start work on a memorial garden, for residents and locals alike.

Each of the memorial crosses were illuminated, showing that the individual lives lost in the Great War shall not be forgotten in Bridlington.

Edith Parkin, owner of Sandylane, said: “We are delighted to have been able to honour the ten fallen servicemen aged 18 or under from Bridlington, who died in the Great War of 1914-1918.

“Bridlington played a really important role during WWI, where over 330 servicemen and women were killed.

“We discovered there was no specific memorial to the really young soldiers, pilots or seamen who died, so we thought it would be a fitting tribute to honour them in this way.”

Mrs Parkin added: “Our residents are too old or frail to attend the formal Armistice service at the Bridlington Cenotaph on Sunday, but many of them talk about their childhood years, and this is a way of helping them keep those memories alive.

“We will be creating a memorial garden in the new year for our residents, and we hope that members of the local community will visit it as well.”