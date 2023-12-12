Santa Claus is coming to town! Rotary Club of Scarborough launch their annual Christmas collection

The Rotary Club of Scarborough has launched their annual fund raising collection in Scarborough town centre.

Rotarian Godfrey Allanson, President of the Rotary Club of Scarborough Trevor Bull, Santa and The Charter Mayor of Scarborough, John Richie.

Santa will be at the top of Westborough, near Alma Square, to offer a warm Christmas greeting to town centre shoppers, from 9am to 4pm daily from Saturday December 16 to Saturday December 23.

Club secretary John Riby said: “He has to stop then as he gets ready for his long journey to deliver the presents to all the good boys and girls around the world!”

Those who see Santa at this location are asked to say “hello” and, if possible, to give a donation towards raising funds for Scarborough-based good causes.

The Rotary Club of Scarborough, whose motto is ‘Service above Self’, annually raise many thousands of pounds for good causes and, following Santa’s help, the recipient organisations will then be presented with their monies by the Charter Mayor of Scarborough in the New Year.

Rotary Club of Scarborough President Trevor Bull said: “The generosity of Scarborough shoppers during the lead up to Christmas never ceases to amaze us and makes our endeavours all the more rewarding.

"We hope to see as many people as possible and it warms our hearts , particularly on some pretty cold days, when children of all ages see Santa and also help us to raise some money for really worthy community based organisations.”

Santa’s tree is kindly ‘planted’ by North Yorkshire Council who allow Alma Square to be used for this purpose.