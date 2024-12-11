Santa comes to town! Rotary Club of Scarborough launches its annual Christmas collection

By Louise French
Published 11th Dec 2024, 17:17 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 17:19 BST
Rotary Club President Roger Cannon with Santa and Charter Mayor of Scarborough Janet Jeffersonplaceholder image
Rotary Club President Roger Cannon with Santa and Charter Mayor of Scarborough Janet Jefferson
The Rotary Club of Scarborough has been in existence for over 100 years, and for at least half of that time it has held its annual Santa Collection.

The club has raised tens of thousands of pounds during that time, which it has distributed to numerous local charities.

Roger Cannon, the president of the club, said: “We hope that people will stop and say 'hello' to Santa and give what ever they feel able, so that we may again help as many people as is possible in these challenging times.

“The Children, in particular ,seem enthralled when they see Santa. It remains a magical time.”

Janet Jefferson, the town's Charter Mayor said: “The Rotary Club have a great history of fund raising and Rotary Santa is a regular visitor to the Town Centre in the lead up to Christmas. I wish them every success this year."

The Rotary Club Santa will be at the top of Westborough from Monday December 16 until Saturday December 21.

