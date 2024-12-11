Santa comes to town! Rotary Club of Scarborough launches its annual Christmas collection
The club has raised tens of thousands of pounds during that time, which it has distributed to numerous local charities.
Roger Cannon, the president of the club, said: “We hope that people will stop and say 'hello' to Santa and give what ever they feel able, so that we may again help as many people as is possible in these challenging times.
“The Children, in particular ,seem enthralled when they see Santa. It remains a magical time.”
Janet Jefferson, the town's Charter Mayor said: “The Rotary Club have a great history of fund raising and Rotary Santa is a regular visitor to the Town Centre in the lead up to Christmas. I wish them every success this year."
The Rotary Club Santa will be at the top of Westborough from Monday December 16 until Saturday December 21.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.