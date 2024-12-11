Santa comes to town! Rotary Club of Scarborough launches its annual Christmas collection

Rotary Club President Roger Cannon with Santa and Charter Mayor of Scarborough Janet Jefferson

The Rotary Club of Scarborough has been in existence for over 100 years, and for at least half of that time it has held its annual Santa Collection.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has raised tens of thousands of pounds during that time, which it has distributed to numerous local charities.

Roger Cannon, the president of the club, said: “We hope that people will stop and say 'hello' to Santa and give what ever they feel able, so that we may again help as many people as is possible in these challenging times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Children, in particular ,seem enthralled when they see Santa. It remains a magical time.”

Janet Jefferson, the town's Charter Mayor said: “The Rotary Club have a great history of fund raising and Rotary Santa is a regular visitor to the Town Centre in the lead up to Christmas. I wish them every success this year."

The Rotary Club Santa will be at the top of Westborough from Monday December 16 until Saturday December 21.