Santa sells out - Santa Clause: only 100 tickets remaining at the NYMR

This year's Santa specials have almost completely sold out at NYMR

From this weekend (Saturday December 4 and Sunday December 5) Santa and his team of elves will be returning to the heritage railway this Christmas for a magical journey for all the family.

For just £26 per person*, hop on board from either Pickering or Grosmont Station and enjoy an enchanting one-hour train journey with a meet and greet with Santa Claus as well as a special Christmas present and NYMR backpack for each child.

Chris Price, CEO at NYMR commented: “We’re so excited to officially be counting down to Christmas here at the railway!

"If you’re one of the lucky families that’s been able to get your hands on tickets for our Santa Special events, then we can’t wait to welcome you on board the Santa Express for an enchanting journey this Christmas.

“With the events that have unfolded over the past two years, it’s been tricky to determine when families, understandably, would be ready to venture out for festive activities, but this year it’s clear that everyone wants to spend time together making memories once more.

“Our Santa Specials are always really magical, and although we’ve tweaked elements slightly to ensure we adhere to latest government guidelines such as wearing face coverings when you visit, we’re sure NYMR’s Christmas 2021 will be one of the best yet.

"We are incredibly grateful for this support as all funds go directly to the charity to help it keep steaming through the winter into the 2022 season.”