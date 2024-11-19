Santa’s little helpers: Two East Coast Majorettes to walk across Bridlington to raise funds for troupe

Evie and Lilly

Two ten-year-old East Coast Majorettes will walk from one side of Bridlington to the other in bid to raise funds for the team.

Lilly Coquhoun and Evie Shorrocks will make the 3.3 mile journey dressed in blow-up Santa costumes on Sunday December 1.

The girls came up with the fabulous fundraising idea after coaches asked each member of the team to raise £40 towards costumes for the troupe.

Lilly and Evie plan to walk 3.3 miles across Bridlington from the park and ride on the south side of the town to Sewerby on the north side, collecting much needed funds from supporters along the way.

The East Coast Majorettes

To sponsor the girls email Lilly’s mum Vicky Colquhoun at [email protected].

Other members of the team are also raising funds through sponsorship, scratchcards and other events.

In addition, each member of the team is sponsored by a local business, Lilly by her father’s business Scrafty Campervan Conversions and Evie by Harpers Health.

East Coast Majorettes, a non-profit organisation, compete throughout the year in both local and national competitions.

They are currently appealing for additional sponsors and also looking for additional dancers of all ages to join the troupe.

Sponsors' names appear on the back of the girls’ tops and feature regularly online in the group's social media posts.

East Coast Majorettes meet every Wednesday evening at Emmanuel Church on Cardigan Road.

To become a sponsor for a member of the troupe, or to find out more about getting involved, visit the East Coast Majorettes Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/eastcoastmajorettes.