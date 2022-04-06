SASH charity’s delight following £50,000 boost from housebuilder Barratt to tackle homelessness

Daniel Smith, managing director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, presents the cheque for £50,954 to SASH representatives.

The charity was chosen by the housebuilder as its charity of the year for 2021.

SASH, which operates across East and North Yorkshire, helps young people aged 16-25 who are facing homelessness.

On average, the local charity helps over 300 young people to avoid homelessness each year and offers a ‘Nightstop’ project, which provides immediate help during a time of crisis and supports individuals to find permanent accommodation.

As part of the local housebuilder’s charity of the year initiative, the team at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East held various fundraising activities to raise funds and awareness for SASH, including an annual Red Ball event, which welcomed 200 guests to York Racecourse,where charitable donations were raised through ticket and table sales, a raffle, and a silent auction.

In addition to supporting SASH, a £10,000 donation was also made to Sepsis UK, in honour of the division’s former managing director Paul Newman.

Linsey Trower, from SASH, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to Barratt for their extremely generous support over the past two years.

“The fundraising committee’s efforts have certainly paid off and a fantastic amount of money has been raised, which is very much appreciated.

“This money will enable us to continue to help support young people at a time of crisis, providing them with not only a safe place to stay but the support and guidance they need to reset their life journey.”

Daniel Smith, managing director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “We’re so pleased that we were able to support SASH over the past two years, and help the charity continue with their incredible efforts.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to each and every individual who attended our annual Red Ball charity event, with a special thanks to the charity committee who organised such a special night; as well as all of our suppliers, sub-contractors, consultants, solicitors, land agents and fellow housebuilders who offered support.

“We are delighted to have raised such an amazing sum of money for SASH, as well as The UK Sepsis Trust, two causes that are very close to our hearts.