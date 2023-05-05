The Bridlington Lifeboat station crew members have been saving lives for over 200 years.

The station operates both inshore and all-weather lifeboats, and has been presented with over 50 awards for gallantry over its long history.

Bridlington based off-shore fisherman Neil Robson spoke about his experiences fishing near Bridlington and how the RNLI has helped him over the years.

Picture is RNLI crew member Mike Patrick, who's children love to come down and watch the lifeboats. Credit: Mike Milner/RNLI

Mr Robson is the director of Genesis Fishing Ltd and lives in Bempton. At 60 years old, he has approximately 46 years experience fishing in the Bridlington area.

Mr Robson said: “Me and a lad were working at the North Landing in Flamborough, and once got the propeller fouled. It knocked a hole in the bottom of the boat and it sank!

“A cobble got to us from Filey first, and then the Lifeboat came and got us and took us to shore.

“The lad who was with me couldn’t swim, so he put the lifejacket on and he was crawling up my back. I realised it had to be him or me - I gave him a five gallon drum and pushed him away, because he was panicking and trying to drown me.

Neil Robson has been fishing since he was 16, and has seen many good and bad times while out at sea.

“The RNLI are always there- and you do need them.”

A selection of crew members at the historic Bridlington RNLI station spoke about their work, and why they decided to volunteer with this dangerous yet rewarding institution.

Daryl Ashby, 36, is a crew member at the RNLI and has been there for around 3 years.

Mr Ashby said: “I have lived in Bridlington all my life, and I have always been interested in the lifeboats, and as I got older bacame interested in joining.

Daryl Ashby has gone through some intense training at the RNLI, but loves all the friends he has made in the process. Credit: Mike Milner/RNLI

"My dad used to live round the corner when I was growing up, so when we heard the rockets go off on a night we would get our coats on and run down just in time to see the boats getting launched.”

“I have been down to Poole for a three day sea survival course - it was three very intense days.

“On the first day I spent about five hours in a freezing cold swimming pool and wave pool, climbing in and out of life rafts, and jumping off a big platform.

"They have a wind machine as well, so when you are in the lifecraft there are big fans blowing at you.

Mike Milner has been the Press officer at the RNLI for approximately 15 months, and although the long nights don't get easier, the people make it worth it.

"Then they turn all the lights off and put strobes on so it's like thunder!

"For me going down to Poole was a stand out experience, I had never done anything like that before.

"It was an experience I will never forget!”

Mike Patrick, 39, an RNLI crew member for approximately two and a half years, spoke about why he wanted to join.

Mr Patrick said: “I wanted to do something different, I have lived on the coast all of my life and never had much to do with the sea really.

"It was a chance for me to learn something new and give something back.

“I had gotten stuck in a rut, and I have young kids, so instead of going out to the pub or hopping on a motorbike like I used to, I thought I would do something more constructive with my time.

“All of my family are proud of me for helping the community, the kids love it - they come down and watch the boats.

"My littlest one had his own little costume made - so he has a full set of yellows that his grandma has made for him!

“When you get a call it is a bit of an adrenaline rush, you just want to get there and to help as soon as possible, but then the nerves kick in as well.

“You get to learn new experiences, meet new people. There are so many positions within the RNLI to help give back to the community, not just being out on a boat.”

There are many facets to the RNLI, not just going out to sea and gruelling training nights.

Mike Milner, 60, is the Press Officer for the Bridlington RNLI. He spoke about what inspired him to take on a more behind the scenes role and why he chose the RNLI.

Mr Milner said: ““The majority of my job is updating facebook and all social media, liaising with news outlets, doing press releases - anything to help the station get out into the light.

"I also try to showcase all the ladies and gents who volunteer here. I try to get them publicity because we rely on funding.”

“What I like most is just how good it is down here with everybody - everybody is friendly, helps you learn and everyone gets mucked in.

"I don’t go out on a boat obviously but I support this lot in any way I can.”

“For me the hardest part about the job is getting up at 2am when you're fast asleep, followed by the long hours waiting for the boat's return.

"But everyone who volunteers knows that they can be expected to be called out 24/7 and the rewards far outweigh the unsocial hour call outs.”

