With less than two weeks to go until the six-week summer holidays comes to an end, North Yorkshire Water Park is offering fun for all the family to help make the most of the remainder of the summer season.

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute activity for the little ones before they head back to school, or you’re an adrenaline seeker looking to try out a new water sport, this award-winning Scarborough attraction is the place to be.

If one day isn’t enough to satisfy your adventure, check out the popular campsite or Lake View Lodges to extend your stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worked up an appetite, or maybe you’re more of a foodie, then The Café @ North Yorkshire Water Park is open every day, serving delicious food and refreshments.

Showcasing a wide range of activities for all ages and abilities through the air, on land and in the water - adventure awaits for the whole family.

Make a splash on the two showstopping inflatable waterparks – try the newly revamped ‘Wipeout’ course, which has four new exhilarating and challenging obstacles to put you to the test, from an extended lateral-climbing obstacle course to an audacious anvil-shaped jumping platform. The popular ‘Warrior’ course will provide endless fun with its giant slides, climbing walls and more, allowing you to race against your friends to conquer the obstacle course in record time.

For those who are interested in trying out new water sports, North Yorkshire Water Park offers Kayaking, Stand-Up Paddleboarding (SUP) and Wakeboarding, where you can have lessons with instructors. For those who are more experienced, practise your flips and tricks and learn new skills whilst soaking up the sunshine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’d rather stick to dry land, why not fly across the scenic lake on the 250m zipline from its 13m high climbing tower, perfect for adventurer lovers. You can even race your friends to the end.

Enjoy a family day out where parents and little ones alike can have an unforgettable day with Splash Kingdom, an inflatable enclosed water park for children aged 3-7 years which allows younger guests to bounce around in a safe environment.

Relax and soak up the sun whilst your little ones enjoy the great outdoors.

North Yorkshire Water Park also offers sailing taster sessions and lessons for little ones who want to learn a new and exciting sport, as well as pedalos to hire so you can explore the scenic lake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you prefer to keep dry, you can take a bike ride, jog or walk along the 2.5k track and take in the beautiful views of the lakes, home to the NYWP parkrun. There’s also a climbing wall where you can challenge yourself and choose from easy, intermediate and difficult routes.

For those looking to ditch the public swimming pools and enjoy the great outdoors, why not explore the lake and try open water swimming? Providing endless benefits for the mind and body, it’s the perfect way to release your endorphins.

If you’re looking to keep the family entertained on a rainy day, why not try the newly launched Puzzle Rooms at North Yorkshire Water Park.

Featuring 30 challenging tasks that are designed to test perception, general knowledge and problem-solving abilities, the activities have been designed with all age groups and abilities in mind to ensure no one misses out on the fun.