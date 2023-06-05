Scalby Fair 2023 promises a week of fun-filled activites for the whole family

The theme for this year’s fair is ‘Crowning Glory’ and events run daily from Saturday June 10 until Sunday June 18.

The fair itself will take place on Saturday June 17 and will host an eclectic mix of stalls selling a variety of crafts, food and other interesting items, alongside children’s entertainment and the annual flower festival at St Laurence’s Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The run up to the fair will see a number of events take place including:

Scalby Fair 2022

Saturday June 10 – Ceilidh/Barn Dance with the Whippets at Burniston Village Hall

Sunday June 11 – Baron’s Scalby Fair 5K Multi-terrain run and Tennis at Scalby Tennis Club

Monday June 12 – Spiderman Yoga at Scarborough Rugby Club

Tuesday June 13 – Family Treasure Hunt at the Plough

Marley and Oscar at Scalby Fair 2022

Wednesday June 14 – Wine Tasting at the Nags Head

Thursday June 15 – Beer Festival and Rum Bar at The Nags Head

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday June 16 – Soul Rida at The Nags Head and Flower Festival Preview at St Laurence’s Church

Saturday June 17 – Scalby Fair Day (starts at 12 noon)

Scalby Fair 2022 - Kettlebell power..Cheering Ellenor and Emily with Matilda...being timed by Harley Harriaon and Rosie Probert of Barons Gym.

Sunday June 18 – Songs of Praise at St Laurence’s Church

Scalby Fair is the longest street festival in Yorkshire. It began in 1977 and has since raised more than £30,000 for various community organisations including Scalby, Newby and Barrowcliff schools, Scalby Cricket Club and Scalby Village Trust.

For event timings, and to find out more visit www.scalbyfair.org.uk.