News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Scalby Fair 2023 promises a week of fun-filled activites for the whole family

The 2023 Scalby Fair promises a week of fun-filled activites for the whole family, many with a royal theme.
By Louise Perrin
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:34 BST

The theme for this year’s fair is ‘Crowning Glory’ and events run daily from Saturday June 10 until Sunday June 18.

The fair itself will take place on Saturday June 17 and will host an eclectic mix of stalls selling a variety of crafts, food and other interesting items, alongside children’s entertainment and the annual flower festival at St Laurence’s Church.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The run up to the fair will see a number of events take place including:

Scalby Fair 2022Scalby Fair 2022
Scalby Fair 2022
Most Popular

Saturday June 10 – Ceilidh/Barn Dance with the Whippets at Burniston Village Hall

Sunday June 11 – Baron’s Scalby Fair 5K Multi-terrain run and Tennis at Scalby Tennis Club

Monday June 12 – Spiderman Yoga at Scarborough Rugby Club

Tuesday June 13 – Family Treasure Hunt at the Plough

Marley and Oscar at Scalby Fair 2022Marley and Oscar at Scalby Fair 2022
Marley and Oscar at Scalby Fair 2022

Wednesday June 14 – Wine Tasting at the Nags Head

Thursday June 15 – Beer Festival and Rum Bar at The Nags Head

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friday June 16 – Soul Rida at The Nags Head and Flower Festival Preview at St Laurence’s Church

Saturday June 17 – Scalby Fair Day (starts at 12 noon)

Scalby Fair 2022 - Kettlebell power..Cheering Ellenor and Emily with Matilda...being timed by Harley Harriaon and Rosie Probert of Barons Gym.Scalby Fair 2022 - Kettlebell power..Cheering Ellenor and Emily with Matilda...being timed by Harley Harriaon and Rosie Probert of Barons Gym.
Scalby Fair 2022 - Kettlebell power..Cheering Ellenor and Emily with Matilda...being timed by Harley Harriaon and Rosie Probert of Barons Gym.

Sunday June 18 – Songs of Praise at St Laurence’s Church

Scalby Fair is the longest street festival in Yorkshire. It began in 1977 and has since raised more than £30,000 for various community organisations including Scalby, Newby and Barrowcliff schools, Scalby Cricket Club and Scalby Village Trust.

For event timings, and to find out more visit www.scalbyfair.org.uk.

Read More
25 photos from Scalby Fair 2022
Scalby Fair 2023 Program of EventsScalby Fair 2023 Program of Events
Scalby Fair 2023 Program of Events
Related topics:Tennis