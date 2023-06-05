Scalby Fair 2023 promises a week of fun-filled activites for the whole family
The theme for this year’s fair is ‘Crowning Glory’ and events run daily from Saturday June 10 until Sunday June 18.
The fair itself will take place on Saturday June 17 and will host an eclectic mix of stalls selling a variety of crafts, food and other interesting items, alongside children’s entertainment and the annual flower festival at St Laurence’s Church.
The run up to the fair will see a number of events take place including:
Saturday June 10 – Ceilidh/Barn Dance with the Whippets at Burniston Village Hall
Sunday June 11 – Baron’s Scalby Fair 5K Multi-terrain run and Tennis at Scalby Tennis Club
Monday June 12 – Spiderman Yoga at Scarborough Rugby Club
Tuesday June 13 – Family Treasure Hunt at the Plough
Wednesday June 14 – Wine Tasting at the Nags Head
Thursday June 15 – Beer Festival and Rum Bar at The Nags Head
Friday June 16 – Soul Rida at The Nags Head and Flower Festival Preview at St Laurence’s Church
Saturday June 17 – Scalby Fair Day (starts at 12 noon)
Sunday June 18 – Songs of Praise at St Laurence’s Church
Scalby Fair is the longest street festival in Yorkshire. It began in 1977 and has since raised more than £30,000 for various community organisations including Scalby, Newby and Barrowcliff schools, Scalby Cricket Club and Scalby Village Trust.
For event timings, and to find out more visit www.scalbyfair.org.uk.