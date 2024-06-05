Scalby Fair 2024 to 'rock around the clock' with week long programme of events

Scalby Fair in 2023

The 2024 Scalby Fair promises a week of fun-filled activities for the whole family.

The theme for this year’s fair is ‘Rock n Roll’ and events run daily from Friday June 14 until Sunday June 23.

The fair itself will take place on Saturday June 22 and will see more than 80 stalls selling a variety of crafts, food and other interesting items.

Scalby Fair’s famous BBQ burgers return, having have been a popular feature at the fair for many years and last year they also added pizza to the menu.

Scalby Fair is one of the highlights of the year on the Yorkshire coast

This year Mexican street food, crepes, pies, pancakes, cakes, ice cream and freshly brewed artisan coffee will also be on offer.

Entertainment on the day will run across two stages and a number of events especially for children will also take place.

There will also be rides for younger visitors and a traditional fairground organ to entertain all.

The run up to the fair will see a number of events take place including:

All the fun of the fair

Friday June 14 – Ceilidh/Barn Dance at Newby and Scalby Community Hall

Sunday June 16 – Baron’s Scalby Fair 5K Multi-terrain run starting from the Nag’s Head at 11.15am.

Tuesday June 18 – Family Treasure Hunt at the Plough

Wednesday June 19 – Wine Tasting at the Nags Head

Thursday June 20 – Beer Festival and Rum and Whisky Bar at The Nags Head

Friday June 21 – Soul Rida at The Nags Head

Friday June 21 – Flower Festival Preview at St Laurence’s Church (open for viewing until 3pm on Monday June 24)

Saturday June 22 – Scalby Fair Day (starts at 12 noon)

Sunday June 23 – Songs of Praise at St Laurence’s Church

Scalby Fair is the longest street festival in Yorkshire. It began in 1977 and has since raised more than £32,000 for various community organisations including Scalby, Newby and Barrowcliff schools, Scalby Cricket Club and Scalby Village Trust.

In 2023, £2,700 was raised and donated from Scalby Walk, £5,150 was raised for Martin House Children’s Hospice from Scalby Folk Festival, and £1,200 given to a range of other local good causes from Scalby Fair funds.