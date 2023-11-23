News you can trust since 1882
Scalby School in Scarborough partially closes due to electrical fire

Scalby School in Scarborough is closed to Year 8, 9 and 10 students today, Thursday, November 23, due to an electrical fire in the kitchen over night that is now contained.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 09:51 GMT
Scalby School in Scarborough is closed to Year 8, 9 and 10 students today, Thursday, November 23, due to an electrical fire in the kitchen over night that is now contained.

The school is currently open to Year 7 and Year 11 students. The school are expecting all students to be back in normal education tomorrow.

The school are asking that students bring a packed lunches to school on Friday while repair work is undertaken to ensure that the kitchen is able to produce hot food.

School will be able to provide cold sandwiches for students on free school meals.

Headteacher, Chris Robertson, has said, “It Is disappointing that we have had to close to some students due to circumstances that are beyond our control. We are working hard to ensure all students are back in education on Friday.”

Scalby School is part of the Coast and Vale Learning Trust family of schools.

