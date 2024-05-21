Scampston Hall and Walled Garden near Malton to host Plant Fair

Enjoy the plant fair at Scampston Hall and Walled Gardens, near Malton.

Scampston Hall and Walled Gardens near Malton is hosting another Plant Fair, set to take place on Sunday June 2.

This event promises to be a highlight for plant enthusiasts and garden lovers, featuring an array of activities and attractions for all.

With 30 plant stalls offering a good selection of plants, and expert stallholders on hand to offer advice and recommendations, visitors will have the opportunity to find unique additions to their gardens, whether you are a seasoned gardener or just starting out.

Throughout the day, the garden team will be hosting engaging talks and demonstrations within Scampston’s stunning gardens.

These sessions are designed to provide valuable insights and practical tips on a variety of gardening topics.

Katie Spaven, Marketing and Visitor Services Manager at Scampston Hall and Walled Garden, said: “We are thrilled to host this year's Plant Fair and provide a day full of learning, discovery and most of all plants for our visitors.

"With a fantastic range of plants, expert advice, and the beauty of Scampston Hall, it’s an event not to be missed in the most stunning setting."

In addition to the Plant Fair, guests are invited to explore the grandeur of Scampston Hall with guided tours available throughout the day.

The Pantry Café will be open and you can enjoy the gardens, all included in the admission ticket.

The Plant Fair is on from 10am to 4pm, gardens open until 5pm.