News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Scampston Hall and Walled Garden near Scarborough to host autumn plant fair

Fresh off the back of their Historic Houses Garden of the Year Finalist spot, Scampston hosts itsannual autumn plant fair this Sunday, September 10.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 7th Sep 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 17:21 BST
Scampston hosts an autumn plant fair on Sunday.Scampston hosts an autumn plant fair on Sunday.
Scampston hosts an autumn plant fair on Sunday.

Scampston’s Plant Fairs attract a fantastic mix of plant nurseries, with each stall offering a wealth of knowledge and most of all, exceptional plants for

visitors to take away.

This September, the garden team at Scampston are also hosting a programme of beginner’s guide talks throughout the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All included in your admission fee, the talks range from apple pruning to late flowering perennials and even designing your own border.

Most Popular

The day provides an opportunity to brush up on your gardening know-how at no extra cost.

The grounds and gardens are included in plant fair admission, with the café, plant sales area, conservatory and parkland all open as usual for visitors to look around.

The Plant Fair will be open 10am to 4pm with the gardens open until 5pm as usual.

Visit www.scampston.co.uk or contact [email protected] for more information.

Related topics:Walled GardenScarborough