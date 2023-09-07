Scampston Hall and Walled Garden near Scarborough to host autumn plant fair

Scampston hosts an autumn plant fair on Sunday.

Scampston’s Plant Fairs attract a fantastic mix of plant nurseries, with each stall offering a wealth of knowledge and most of all, exceptional plants for

visitors to take away.

This September, the garden team at Scampston are also hosting a programme of beginner’s guide talks throughout the day.

All included in your admission fee, the talks range from apple pruning to late flowering perennials and even designing your own border.

The day provides an opportunity to brush up on your gardening know-how at no extra cost.

The grounds and gardens are included in plant fair admission, with the café, plant sales area, conservatory and parkland all open as usual for visitors to look around.

The Plant Fair will be open 10am to 4pm with the gardens open until 5pm as usual.