News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Scampston Hall and Walled Garden offers Ryedale residents free entry to community weekend

There are still a few weeks left of the 2023 open season at Scampston Hall & Walled Garden, andon Saturday October 14 and Sunday October 15, they will be welcoming Ryedale residents to explore the walled garden and parkland free-of-charge.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Scampston, which recently featured on BBC Gardeners’ World and is a finalist for the Historic Houses Garden of the Year 2023, unleashes a new lease of life at the autumnal stage of the garden where the grasses look truly magnificent and are well worth a visit.

Ryedale residents will have the opportunity to see everything the garden has to offer at this time of year completely free.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The parkland is also open as usual for a beautiful walk over the palladian bridge and along the lake, with dog friendly routes available.

Autumn colours at Scampston Hall and Walled Garden.Autumn colours at Scampston Hall and Walled Garden.
Autumn colours at Scampston Hall and Walled Garden.
Most Popular

The Garden Café will be serving meals and treats throughout the day and the conservatory will be open to view the current exhibitions on display.

Chris Legard, owner of Scampston Hall, said: “We love the incredible buzz at our Community Weekends – it’s great to see so many people enjoying what lies on their doorstep.

“The Walled Garden was designed to have a very different character across the seasons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is particularly special in autumn when it has turned golden, and the grasses look truly spectacular.”

Scampston Hall is hosting an autumn community weekend.Scampston Hall is hosting an autumn community weekend.
Scampston Hall is hosting an autumn community weekend.

Proof of address will be required for free entry.

Visitors will need to present this in the Ticket Office on arrival.

The Walled Garden and Parkland is open for all visitors until Sunday November 5.

The opening hours for the gardens and the Garden Café are Wed to Sun, 10am to 5pm.

Related topics:Walled GardenRyedale