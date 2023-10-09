Scampston Hall and Walled Garden offers Ryedale residents free entry to community weekend
Scampston, which recently featured on BBC Gardeners’ World and is a finalist for the Historic Houses Garden of the Year 2023, unleashes a new lease of life at the autumnal stage of the garden where the grasses look truly magnificent and are well worth a visit.
Ryedale residents will have the opportunity to see everything the garden has to offer at this time of year completely free.
The parkland is also open as usual for a beautiful walk over the palladian bridge and along the lake, with dog friendly routes available.
The Garden Café will be serving meals and treats throughout the day and the conservatory will be open to view the current exhibitions on display.
Chris Legard, owner of Scampston Hall, said: “We love the incredible buzz at our Community Weekends – it’s great to see so many people enjoying what lies on their doorstep.
“The Walled Garden was designed to have a very different character across the seasons.
"It is particularly special in autumn when it has turned golden, and the grasses look truly spectacular.”
Proof of address will be required for free entry.
Visitors will need to present this in the Ticket Office on arrival.
The Walled Garden and Parkland is open for all visitors until Sunday November 5.
The opening hours for the gardens and the Garden Café are Wed to Sun, 10am to 5pm.