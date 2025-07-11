Junior members of Moster Skolekorps at the Central Tramway funicular railway - image: Richard Ponterplaceholder image
Junior members of Moster Skolekorps at the Central Tramway funicular railway - image: Richard Ponter

Scandinavian brass bands enliven Scarborough with the sound of summer

By Patrick Argent
Published 11th Jul 2025, 17:10 BST
Thunderous syncopated drum routines reverberating through the town centre announced the annual return of a cohort of Scandinavian school bands.

Very much an integral part of the sound of the Scarborough summer for decades, the young Norwegian musicians played both a series of street concerts in Westborough and a number of evening performances at the Grand Hotel.

The band members ranging in ages from 7-19, accompanied by their teachers and parents, took part in a specialised programme of activities which also combined visits to York and Flamingo Land.

Two of the uniformed Norwegian marching bands, Konnerud Skolekorps from Drammen and Tjøme Skolemusikk from Færder, appeared in an Armed Forces Day parade along the Foreshore which commenced the day’s schedule of events.

The yearly Scarborough Festival was arranged by Club England who have been bringing school bands and student groups from Norway, Sweden and Latvia to the town since 1968.

