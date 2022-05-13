Scarborough 41 Club donates £500 to the Rainbow Centre charity to help support vulnerable

The former Round-Table club has donated £500 to The Rainbow Centre to help them progress their endeavours in offering practical help to vulnerable people in the town’s local community.

Each year, the new Chairman of Scarborough 41 Club names his chosen charity to receive donations raised by the members during his year.

This year, the Club’s Chairman for 2021/22 David Ascough chose The Rainbow Centre for "their outstanding work in providing debt advice, food and clothing banks together with various other invaluable services to people in need including the homeless."

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Ascough, Scarborough 41 Club Chairman handing over the cheque to Trish Kinsella, Manager and John Trebble, Trustee and volunteer of The Rainbow Centre.

The Rainbow Centre was founded in 1997 and accepts donations of any size whether it be monetary or food and clothing, particularly in the current difficult economic times people are facing.

Most recently, The Rainbow Centre shared on Facebook that they were seeing up to 120 people per day.

The Scarborough 41 Club is a social networking organisation for men aged 40 and over. There are several 41 clubs all over the world, and they began to be formed in the 1940s.