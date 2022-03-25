Scarborough actresses star in new indie horror film ahead of on-screen debut

Two Scarborough actresses feature in a new indie horror film.

The film, called Carnal Monsters, features Erica Oldroyd and Laura Barker, who won Best Actress in the Scene Awards and Best Scream queen in the B Movie Film Festival.

Joe Cash, Producer and Director of the film, said: “I am excited about the release and excited how it has been received by people and looking forward to making the sequel and the follow up mini-series.”

The film’s plot centres around a toxic gas made by a mad scientist. The gas, which prevents people from dying, has been mistakenly released by a group of friends on a day out in an abandoned nuclear facility on the outskirts of fictional town Tromaville as they are stalked by two killers.

Carnal Monsters was filmed in Driffield.

Laura Barker, aged 19, plays two characters; Kitty Page and Nurse Meow and Erica Oldroyd, aged 22, plays Selene Gallio.

The film is released on the streaming service Troma Now on April 1 and on Blu Ray this month.

The sequel, called Carnal Redemption, is due to start filming in June in Scarborough, Driffield and New York. It will feature Laura Barker and Erica Oldroyd in the same roles.

There will also be a follow up TV series called Toxic Taskforce, which is due to start filming at the end of this year with Laura Barker reprising her role as Nurse Meow.

Troma Now will be attending Sci-Fi Scarborough on Saturday April 9 and Sunday April 10 where they will be playing trailers and premieres for some of their films.