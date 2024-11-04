Planting of the Crosses - Alma Squareplaceholder image
Scarborough Acts of Remembrance: Planting of the Crosses - Alma Square

By Louise French
Published 4th Nov 2024, 13:37 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 13:39 BST
The first of Scarborough’s annual Acts of Remembrance, The Planting of the Crosses, has taken place at the Garden of Remembrance on Alma Square.

The event marks the start of a week of remembrance in the town.

The warm weather brought many out to take part in the special Act of Remembrance, led by Rev Joe Kinsella.

The Standards paraded with precision led by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band, and the cadet corps and Associations were strong in presence.

The event was also supported by newly appointed to the Lord Lieutenants Office, Major (Retired) John Senior MBE DL, Charter Mayor Cllr. Janet Jefferson with her Consort, Geoff and Alison Hulme MP.

The Yorkshire Volunteer's Band passes through the town centre

1. Planting of the Crosses - Alma Square

The Yorkshire Volunteer's Band passes through the town centre Photo: Richard Ponter

The Yorkshire Volunteers Band march through the town centre

The Yorkshire Volunteers Band march through the town centre

The Yorkshire Volunteers Band march through the town centre Photo: Richard Ponter

The standards follow the band

The standards follow the band

The standards follow the band Photo: Richard Ponter

Passers -by watch the parade

Passers -by watch the parade

Passers -by watch the parade Photo: Richard Ponter

