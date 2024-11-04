The event marks the start of a week of remembrance in the town.

The warm weather brought many out to take part in the special Act of Remembrance, led by Rev Joe Kinsella.

The Standards paraded with precision led by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band, and the cadet corps and Associations were strong in presence.

The event was also supported by newly appointed to the Lord Lieutenants Office, Major (Retired) John Senior MBE DL, Charter Mayor Cllr. Janet Jefferson with her Consort, Geoff and Alison Hulme MP.

