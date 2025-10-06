SCARBOROUGH ACTS OF REMEMBRANCE: Planting of the Crosses to take place at Alma Square

The Planting of the Crosses ceremony will take place at Alma Square on November 3
The people of Scarborough are invited to gather at Alma Square’s Garden of Remembrance for the traditional Planting of the Crosses on Sunday, November 2.

The service will take place between 11:45am and 12:30pm, led by the Scarborough Branch of the Royal British Legion.

It will feature prayers and the planting of symbolic crosses in honour of fallen service personnel.

The event will be attended by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant and the Charter Trustee Mayor of Scarborough, supported by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band, cadets, veterans and standard bearers.

Described as a “solemn and almost unique” act of remembrance, the ceremony provides a personal and powerful opportunity for the community to pay tribute to those who served and sacrificed.

