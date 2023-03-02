Scarborough agency pledges support to Saint Catherine's with year-long partnership

KD Recruitment, based at Woodend in The Crescent, will make a £50 donation for every person they place in a permanent position in 2023.

Kelly Dunn, managing director, wanted to support the hospice in this way after a family member was looked after by the Saint Catherine’s team.

Kelly said: “My mum was supported by the amazing palliative care nurses for 12 months while she battled Motor Neurone Disease, and she also stayed at the hospice twice before she passed away last summer.

Kelly Dunn, managing director of KD Recruitment, pictured, left, with Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director, Saint Catherine’s.

"The team are absolutely amazing, they not only support the patients but also the wider family.

"They understand how difficult a time this can be and make everything is as smooth as possible.

“I wanted to do something to show my thanks to the hospice and staff, but also the community nurses.

"We work closely with people across the East Coast finding them their new careers and changing their lives for the better.

"Being able to do this, and also know that we are also changing the lives of future families that may need the hospices services is amazing.”

Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Kelly and her team on this year-long partnership.

“This regular support from KD Recruitment will go straight towards patient care and help lots of patients and their loved ones in our local area.”