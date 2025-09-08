Scarborough Air Cadets plan 'One Big Walk' fundraiser for Mencap

Scarborough Air Cadets to take on a four mile walk on September 28 to raise funds in aid of Mencap’s “One Big Walk” campaign.

Scarborough Air Cadets are all set to partake in a four mile walk of the local area in order to raise funds in aid of Mencap’s “One Big Walk” campaign.

On Sunday, September 28, a group of teenagers from 739 (Scarborough) Squadron will be setting off from the cadet centre on Coldyhill Lane. They will be completing a circular route that will take them north towards Scalby village, east across to the Cleveland Way, back down towards Peasholm and finishing back at their base.

The group aims to raise as much money as possible to help Mencap in their goal to build a brand new modern centre to care for individuals with learning disabilities.

The Air Cadets is a military-sponsored youth organisation catering to teenagers aged 13+. In addition to their regular activities, they also participate in a range of fundraising events to support local charities.

Flight Lieutenant Sue Balmford, Officer Commanding of the cadet unit, said: “Fundraising for other charities is a big part of what we are about and reflects the core values of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets.

“The cadets and staff here on the squadron are delighted to be able to support this worthwhile cause and hope to raise enough money to make a difference to those in need.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/onebigwalkaircadets to find out more and to donate.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/739atc for updates from Scarborough Air Cadets.