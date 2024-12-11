Scarborough all-weather lifeboat assists stricken vessel in 'challenging' conditions

Scarborough all-weather lifeboat crew faced challenging conditions on Thursday, December 5. Photo credit RNLI/ Scarborough

Scarborough's all-weather (ALB) Shannon class lifeboat "Frederick William Plaxton" launched on service on Thursday December 5 to a vessel requiring assistance 24nm off Flamborough head.

When the lifeboat launched at 5.28pm, it was raining with poor visibility.

With force 8 north westerly winds gusting to force 10, sea conditions were rough and challenging.

While traveling to the stricken vessel the lifeboat was informed a tow had been organised by the owner but would be 2 hours away.

When the lifeboat arrived on scene the casualty vessel had lost all engines and had limited power with only handheld VHF.

Scarborough lifeboat remained with the casualty vessel making sure everyone was safe and not a risk to other navigation.

Once the towing vessel arrived and set up a tow, the lifeboat monitored the situation for 45 minutes before returning to port just after midnight.

