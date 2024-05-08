Members of the Scarborough Amateur Rowing Club and members of the Scarborough lifeboat station crew, shop and visits team used eight rowing machines to complete the challenge in just over four hours.

Alongside the rowing, the club also sold cakes and savouries, and members of the public were also challenged to do a timed row of 250m.

Will Watts, RNLI Community Manager said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Scarborough Amateur Rowing Club undertaking this challenge so we can carry on saving lives at sea and raise vital funds.

“The donations received by the station’s generous supporters will enable Scarborough RNLI to continue their vital work to save lives at sea.

“Examples of how this money could be used include purchasing any of the following:

Drysuit for an ILB crew member (£805),

Thermal suit for an ILB crew member (£150),

Lifejacket (£590),

Helmet (£350),

Seagoing gloves (£25).

“Congratulations and well done to everyone who completed the 200 mile row challenge and thank you to everyone who supported the team through their generous donations.”

Megan Wilson, Scarborough Amateur rowing Club Officer, said: “Scarborough Amateur Rowing Club, although going unnoticed by most, has sat opposite Scarborough Lifeboat Station for the last 150 years, the lifeboats are vital not only to the rowing club, but to the whole town, allowing us to enjoy our coast safely, in sunshine and rain, 365 days a year.

“Thank you to everyone who stopped on Saturday and supported us.”

