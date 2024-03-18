Scarborough and Bridlington RSPCA branches are part of new fundraising campaign for organisation's 200th anniversary

The RSPCA Bridlington, Driffield & District Branch are running a fundraiser for Albus, the six-month-old kitten who came into their care with a diagnosis of severe Hip Dysplasia. Photo courtesy of RSPCA.

As the RSPCA enters its landmark 200th anniversary year - the charity wants to inspire a one million strong movement for animals.

Nearly 60 RSPCA branches across England and Wales have launched their own fundraisers to raise money for their own animal welfare projects in their own communities.

Many of the branches have also included unique rewards for their supporters as part of their fundraisers, from tours of their centre and RSPCA branded items.

Fundraisers include:

RSPCA Bridlington, Driffield & District Branch: donations will go towards a hip operation for Albus the six-month-old kitten who came into their care with a diagnosis of severe Hip Dysplasia. Hip Dysplasia affects the ball-and-socket joint in the hip, causing malformation, pain, and stiffness. Albus's loving spirit is trapped in a body that doesn't allow him to express his full potential.

RSPCA Scarborough & District Branch: donations will go towards delivering vital animal welfare services, providing subsidised veterinary care to animal owners on low income and rehoming animals in their care.

RSPCA Hull and East Riding Branch: donations will go into its RSPCA Academy, a space for pets and people to be rehabilitated, and also supports positive dog training, social prescribing initiatives, and rehabilitating animals.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA Inspectorate Commissioner said: “For almost two centuries, the RSPCA has been changing minds, laws, industries and lives to create a better world for animals and people alike. We have come a long way in 200 years but there is still so much more to do.

“Animals are now facing bigger challenges than ever as a result of factory farming, climate change, war and a cost of living crisis. In our 200th year we want to inspire one million people to join our movement to improve animals' lives.

“We are incredibly proud of our network of branches across England and Wales and their dedication to animal welfare in their communities. We hope this campaign and their individual fundraisers will ensure they are able to continue to help more animals across their regions.”