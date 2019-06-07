Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard recruiting volunteers

HM Coastguard for Scarborough and Burniston are recruiting volunteer rescue officers.

Those selected will form part of a national emergency service and respond to coastal emergencies.

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard are recruiting for volunteers. PIC: Andrew Higgins

Coastguard officers:

- Can be called out at any time of the day of night

- May have to work in hazardous situations for long hours

- May have to carry out physically demanding tasks such as carrying heavy equipment to rescue sites

Volunteers are not paid but can claim a small amount for time and expenses.

You can have a full time job and still be a coastguard rescue officer, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency will write to your employer telling them that you’re a rescue officer and asking if you can respond to emergencies during work hours.

You’ll be given all the equipment and protective clothing that you need.

Successful applicants will be given full training which includes a week long initial course and ongoing evening and weekend training.

Training covers first aid, map work, search techniques, communications and specific skills for the local area such as rope rescue or mud rescue.

Volunteers must be aged 18 or over, have a full driving licence and live within 10 minutes of the station on the coastal road between Scarborough and Burniston.

They also need to be reasonably fit and in good health and must take a health and fitness test and meet eyesight and hearing requirements.

Candidates are required to attend a membership evening at Scarborough Coastguard Station on Wednesday July 10 and a week long training course starting September 9.

A full list of entry requirements can be found on this government website.

To request an application pack email your address to area6@mcga.gov.uk

The application window closes on Friday July 5.