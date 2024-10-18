Scarborough and District Poppy Appeal launch set to take place in Brunswick Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The launch of this year’s Scarborough and District Poppy Appeal is set to take place in the town’s Brunswick Centre.

The launch on Thursday October 24, from 11am to 11.30am, is set to includes parade of Standards, words of welcome and appreciation, concluding prayers, Acts of Remembrance and the National Anthem.

The annual Poppy Appeal, which provides essential support to veterans, serving members of the Armed Forces, and their families, will run from Saturday October 26 to Saturday November 9.

During this period, dedicated collectors will be out on the streets, in shopping centres, and at key public locations across the town and elsewhere, encouraging the public to show their support by buying a poppy.

Scarborough Sea Cadets at the Planting of the Crosses at Alma Square Remembrance Service in Scarborough.

Mathew O’Brien, Chair of Royal British Legion Scarborough, said: “This year, we are calling on everyone to wear their poppy with pride and remember the sacrifices made by our brave servicemen and women.

"Every Poppy donation made helps fund vital services and support for those who have served and continue to serve, as well as their families, who often face challenges long after conflict ends.”

Ros Fox, Scarborough & District Poppy Appeal Organiser, added: “We are immensely grateful for the continued generosity of the public.

"The funds raised during the Poppy Appeal go a long way in ensuring that we can provide life-changing assistance to those in need.

"Now more than ever, their support is crucial.

“Whether you donate in person to one of our collectors or contribute online, or through the QR code, your support makes a difference.

“Look out for our volunteers and collectors on the streets starting October 26.”

A knitting team has been busy at the Leeds Arms sewing and crocheting lapel poppies for those who love something different.

The Poppy Office in the meeting room of the Anglers Social Club on Friars Way has opened up and the team has been preparing Poppy boxes and other memorabilia for distribution to its many outlets.

And new school packs and the 2024 (brass) Poppy pins have been produced.

Email Ros Fox at [email protected] or call 07725 475800 for more information on how to donate or get involved.

You can also visit at the ‘Place of Presence Poppy Appeal Pop Up Hub’ at the Brunswick Shopping Centre during the Poppy Appeal fortnight.