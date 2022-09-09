Scarborough and Filey MPs and councillors pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Scarborough Council’s leader, Cllr Steve Siddons paid tribute to The Queen, describing her as “a keystone in all our lives”.

He said: “It is with the deepest sadness that we have heard of the death of our Queen, Elizabeth II.

“She spent a remarkable life in service and duty. She was a keystone in all our lives with a long reign of dedication and devotion.

Councillor Steve Siddons signs the Book of Condolence in Scarborough Town Hall

“She was literally the mother and grandmother of the nation and she was woven into the fabric of British life.”

Sir Robert Goodwill, the MP for Scarborough and Whitby, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The whole country has shared a feeling of shock and disbelief at the passing of the Queen.

“Despite her age, we sort of fooled ourselves that she would always be with us. Hers was a long life of dedication and service to our country.

“Even as recently as Tuesday this week she was carrying out her official duties, appointing the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

“Hers will be hard shoes to fill but King Charles has probably served the longest apprenticeship in history and I am sure he will carry the monarchy forward building on the rock solid foundations bequeathed to him.

“The country mourns her passing but it also celebrates a long life of selfless service which will never again be repeated in our history.”

He added: “We will never forget her visit to Scarborough to open the Open Air Theatre in 2010. It was the perfect day, graced as it was with the presence of Her Majesty. May she rest in peace.”

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, paid tribute to The Queen on Twitter, he said: “Truly the best of us.

"Our lives seem to have been forever intertwined with hers and we give thanks for everything she has given and done for us.

"Life will never be the same again.

"Thoughts and prayers with her family, and every family across her family of nations.”Councillor David Jeffels, Father of the Borough Council, attended several Royal receptions in his public life where the Queen met people from all walks of life.

He said: “She had a wonderful skill in being able to meet so many people and glide from one group to another.

"Her infectious personality and genuine interest in people endeared her to everyone.”Of the new King Charles, Councillor Jeffels said: “He will be a great Sovreign with his splendid personality and sense of humour.

"Having met him and the Queen Consort at four events in his North Yorkshire role wearing the chains of office, he quipped “You’re still in the job?”

“I am particularly interested in his very keen interest in rural life which is so important to North Yorkshire.”

Scarborough Council is flying the union flag at half-mast above the Scarborough Town Hall as a formal mark of respect.

The Queen died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle and a period of mourning will be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s funeral.