Scarborough and Malton beauty salon owner runs 12 marathons in 12 months

Bethan Pritchard, who runs the successful Bethan Sian beauty salon in the heart of Malton as well as a salon in Scarborough, has completed 12 marathons in 12 months.

Thirty-year-old Bethan has successfully run the marathons across the UK this year in aid of two charities close to her heart.

Her first six marathons raised nearly £9,000 for Tommy’s, a pregnancy charity that helps the many people that are living through the pain of dealing with losing a baby.

The next six marathons, the last of which was completed at the end of December, supported Ryedale Special Families, the Malton-based charity which helps families who have children and young adults with disabilities, illness and additional needs.

Bethan Pritchard, pictured with Rosa Brown.

Together with a highly successful ball at York Racecourse in November, Bethan raised £18,000 for Ryedale Special Families

Bethan is being sponsored by Sean and Sue Harrison, her good friends who run the flourishing Malton Enterprise Park in York Road.

Bethan said: “I have been delighted and humbled by the support I have received throughout the year.

"My original target for my first six marathons was to raise £7,000 for Tommy’s and, thanks to so many people’s generosity, I smashed that.

Bethan Pritchard ran 12 marathons in 12 months.

"I then succeeded in beating all my expectations for Ryedale Special Families.

“Ryedale Special Families is a very special charity, which is helping dear friends of mine Richard and Charlotte to look after their additional needs daughter Rosa.

"They are incredibly brave and Rosa is an inspiration to us all.

"They have motivated me to run my heart out in my marathons.

“Ryedale Special Families are currently raising money to build a £1m state-of-the-art headquarters in Pickering.

"They are already past halfway towards their target, but funding has been cruelly pulled, which makes my fund-raising efforts even more important.”

Lisa Keenen, chief officer of Ryedale Special Families, said: “We are so grateful to Beth for her amazing efforts on our behalf.

"The money she has raised will make a massive difference to our charity, as it will go towards a very important project for Ryedale Special Families, the creation of a new base for the charity.

“This will be a Centre of Excellence for disabled young people and their families.

"We have been supporting families for over 25 years and this will enable us to do so for the next 25 years.”

Bethan continued: “I have undertaken challenges for charity before, but this was my biggest yet.

"It has been demanding but exhilarating and I was very grateful for the generous support from Sean and Sue Harrison, which paid for all my travelling and accommodation costs across the county, and by the donations I received on my Just Giving page.

“Altogether I ran 314.4 miles across the UK, but that doesn’t include all the training.

"My quickest time was below four hours and my favourite marathon was the London Marathon – the atmosphere was unforgettable.

“I have been tested to my limit, both physically and mentally but I chose to take this challenge on – for many people, challenges don’t come by choice.”

Sue Harrison added: “We are delighted that our support enabled her to concentrate on the marathons themselves and are so proud of how much money she has raised.”