Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team assist cyclist with penetrating injury to thigh

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SMRT) took a break from training this weekend to assist a man who had suffered a severe leg injury while mountain-biking in Dalby Forest.
By Louise French
Published 16th Oct 2023, 09:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 09:14 BST
Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist the man while on a training weekendScarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist the man while on a training weekend
Team members attending a medical training weekend in the Dalby Forest were alerted by Forestry England rangers to a mountain biker who had suffered a penetrating injury to his thigh.He was reported to be close to where the red and blue routes split at the top of the ascent from the visitor centre car park.The team found him laid on the side of the track with his riding partner applying pressure to his wound.

Casualty carers assessed his condition, bandaged the wound and treated him for the effect of cold before helping him onto a stretcher and carrying him to a team vehicle.Once there he was assessed by one of the team doctors as being fit to be transported to A and E in his own vehicle for definitive medical care.

