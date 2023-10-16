Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team assist cyclist with penetrating injury to thigh
Team members attending a medical training weekend in the Dalby Forest were alerted by Forestry England rangers to a mountain biker who had suffered a penetrating injury to his thigh.He was reported to be close to where the red and blue routes split at the top of the ascent from the visitor centre car park.The team found him laid on the side of the track with his riding partner applying pressure to his wound.
Casualty carers assessed his condition, bandaged the wound and treated him for the effect of cold before helping him onto a stretcher and carrying him to a team vehicle.Once there he was assessed by one of the team doctors as being fit to be transported to A and E in his own vehicle for definitive medical care.