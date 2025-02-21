Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team assist with search for missing York pensioner

Fraser Tuddenham

North Yorkshire Police has released a new image of a 91-year-old York man who has been missing for seven days.

Fraser Tuddenham, is missing from the Huntington area of York, he was last seen on Friday 14 February.

Officers have recovered Fraser’s vehicle, a Peugeot 208, in Strensall Common car park which has been the focus of where the main search activity is taking place.

Extensive resource has been allocated in the search which has included the use of the police helicopter (NPAS), police drones, police search officers and the police under water search team.

Officers have also been assisted by Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue.

They believe that Fraser set out for a walk wearing the same hat and coat that is seen in the image and that he also had a walking stick with him.

Fraser has white hair, is described as light build and approximately 5ft 8in tall.

Inspector Ben Hutchinson from North Yorkshire Police said: “ Since Fraser was reported missing to us, we have had officers working tirelessly to try and locate him.

“I would urge anyone who is out walking in the Strensall Common area today or this weekend to be vigilant and to report significant information on 999 and anything else on 101.

“Fraser’s family are understandably extremely concerned for his welfare and we are doing all that we can to support them at this difficult time as well as keep them updated on our daily searches”.

Quote reference number 12250030132 when providing any information.