Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team help three people lost in woodland near Hole of Horcum

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SMRT) were called to assist an adult and two children who became disorientated in failing light, in woodland at the Hole of Horcum on Sunday (October 20).

The call for assistance came at 4.54pm when the team were alerted to the incident by North Yorkshire Police.

Team members local to the Hole of Horcum quickly deployed and a full-team callout was initiated in case the ‘hasty’ search party did not make contact.

The initial search party found the missing trio, walked them to a waiting team vehicle and transported them back to their car.

Twenty team members were deployed for two and a quarter hours.

While returning back to base and home from the incident at the Hole of Horcum, the team were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust to reports of a female horse rider who had fallen from her horse and was suffering from a suspected back injury in Snainton.

The ambulance service had a crew travelling to the incident but requested SMRT’s assistance with extraction to the ambulance.

Once on site the team assisted with treatment, packaged the patient in one of its Vacuum Mattresses and carried her to the ambulance for transportation to definitive medical care.

Nineteen team members were deployed for a further two hours and 20 minutes.