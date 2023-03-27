Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team join search for missing woman

SMRT had specialist help in their search

Members of the team were called by North Yorkshire Police to assist in the search for a vulnerable female reported missing in the Malton area at 12:33pm on Saturday, March 25.

The woman’s car had been found parked close to Malton High School.

The team were tasked to search large areas of arable land and woodland to the west of Malton and the A64.

The team assess the area to be covered

Assisted by handlers Ian and Tim with their dogs from Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team / Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England the hill parties searched the area through the afternoon and early evening.

Around 8pm, following a potential reported sighting from a member of the public, police and the team located the young lady and walked her back to the care of the police.

Two of SMRT’s casualty carers then assessed her, warming her with heat blankets in a cas bag, in a police car before she was reunited with her family.

In total, twenty three team members, including Ian and Tim, deployed for nine hours.