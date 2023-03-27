News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 hour ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
3 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
5 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
6 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
7 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team join search for missing woman

Twenty Three Mountain Rescue Team members joined a search for a missing woman in Malton on Saturday, March 25.

By Louise Perrin
Published 27th Mar 2023, 17:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 17:42 BST
SMRT had specialist help in their search
SMRT had specialist help in their search
SMRT had specialist help in their search

Members of the team were called by North Yorkshire Police to assist in the search for a vulnerable female reported missing in the Malton area at 12:33pm on Saturday, March 25.

The woman’s car had been found parked close to Malton High School.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team were tasked to search large areas of arable land and woodland to the west of Malton and the A64.

The team assess the area to be covered
The team assess the area to be covered
The team assess the area to be covered
Most Popular

Assisted by handlers Ian and Tim with their dogs from Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team / Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England the hill parties searched the area through the afternoon and early evening.

Around 8pm, following a potential reported sighting from a member of the public, police and the team located the young lady and walked her back to the care of the police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two of SMRT’s casualty carers then assessed her, warming her with heat blankets in a cas bag, in a police car before she was reunited with her family.

In total, twenty three team members, including Ian and Tim, deployed for nine hours.

The woman was located at around 8pm
The woman was located at around 8pm
The woman was located at around 8pm
MaltonScarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue TeamNorth Yorkshire PoliceA64