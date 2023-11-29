News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team receive two huge donations - including from a chocolate polar bear fundraiser

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SRMRT) have received two donations from around the area recently to help support their rescue work.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 29th Nov 2023, 13:28 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 13:38 GMT
The first came in at Pickering’s Christmas Lights switch on, on Saturday, November 25.

SRMRT were the beneficiaries of the raffle of the Birdgate Chocolatiers ‘chocolate polar bear’. The raffle for this raised £312 for SRMRT.

A spokesperson for SRMRT said: “Huge thanks to the shop and all those who purchased tickets. Well done to the lucky winner.”

As well as this, SRMRT recieved a donation of £6125 from RCM 4X4 Limited at York’s Land Rover Show.

They used the annual show to help fundraise for the mountain rescue charity, then presented some of the volunteers with a cheque.

RCM 4X4 LTD said they were “raising money to help the good work that the legends at Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team do.”

