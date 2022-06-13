Scarborough and Ryedale's talented athletes backed by Everyone Active Sporting Champions scheme

Now in its sixth year, Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme will provide more than 1,000 up-and-coming athletes with free access to more than 200 leisure facilities across the country, including a number of athletes from Scarborough and Ryedale.

Local athletes accepted on the scheme this year include Tom Bosworth, who won silver in the 20km race walk at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and Lily-Mae Gascoyne, who has

competed at national level in judo, and Whitby slopestyle skier Thea Fenwick.

Sporting Champions with Colin Jackson.

Alongside free access to Everyone Active centres, Sporting Champions will also get the chance to receive valuable mentoring and guidance from some of the UK’s most influential sports stars.

Everyone Active centres currently open in Scarborough and Ryedale:

 Scarborough: Scarborough Sports Village, Pindar Leisure Centre, Whitby Leisure Centre – run in partnership with Scarborough Borough Council

 Ryedale: Ryedale Sports Centre, Ryedale Swim and Fitness Centre, Derwent Swim and Fitness Centre – run in partnership with Ryedale District Council

Olympic silver medallist Colin Jackson will continue to support the scheme through his role as an ambassador, working alongside a newly-appointed panel of elite athletes to make sport more accessible within local communities.

Sporting Champions will also receive free unlimited access to the Everyone on Demand app, providing them with more than 500,000 at-home workouts from leading fitness brands.

Jon Bird, Everyone Active’s general manager, said: “Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme has been very successful in providing exceptional support to emerging talent and we are delighted to be once again supporting athletes from Scarborough and Ryedale on their journey to success.

“It’s fantastic to see how the scheme has expanded over the years, now providing more than 1,000 athletes nationwide with access to top-quality training facilities and support.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with local councils, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community.

"We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success and are excited to see what the relaunch of the scheme will bring this year.”

Programme Director, Place and Resources for Ryedale District Council, Phillip Spurr, added: “We invite members of the public to check out the Sporting Champions scheme.

“Ryedale could well have the next Olympic medallist out there and schemes like this are game changers that can make dreams a reality.”