Scarborough and Whitby charities among beneficiaries of £90,000 grants from Woodsmith Foundation

Leah Swain, Chief Executive of the Woodsmith Foundation

Community groups, charities, and talented young people have all benefited from grant funding from the Woodsmith Foundation since the start of this year.

Over £90,000 in grants have been awarded across the Borough of Scarborough, the North York Moors National Park area and Redcar and Cleveland in the first of three grant rounds.

Projects awarded during the recent grant round include:

£10,000 to the North Yorkshire Music Therapy Centre to set up a new singing for the brain community group in Scarborough.

£9,900 to Carers Plus Yorkshire to deliver a sibling carers group in Whitby offering a whole family approach to supporting carers.

The Foundation team supports groups to understand the application process and is invested in helping projects and young people to succeed after the grant has been awarded through additional advice and guidance.

Laura Festa, Director of Therapy, from the North Yorkshire Music Therapy Centre, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support from the Woodsmith Foundation in helping us establish a new Singing for the Brain group in Scarborough. This funding is essential as we begin connecting with local community groups, social prescribers, and families to build awareness and make the sessions accessible to those who will benefit most.”

Over £1.5m was awarded to charities and community organisations in Woodsmith Foundation grants across 2023 and 2024 in a bid to make a difference to the lives of local people. The Foundation is funded by Anglo American with the aim of creating a lasting legacy from the Woodsmith Mine.

Leah Swain, Chief Executive of the Woodsmith Foundation, said: “We know that there are so many fantastic charities and organisations with established projects and new ideas, but who lack the funding to continue or succeed – we can help.

“For us, our work is more than just awarding the money, it’s about ensuring we make a positive difference to the lives of local people in Redcar and Cleveland, the North York Moors National Park and the Borough of Scarborough. We also want to be an open and helpful funder; one you can ring and have a chat with - this helps us understand organisations and projects and gives them the chance to find out if their work aligns to our grant criteria.”

The second grant round remains open for applications at www.woodsmithfoundation.org.uk.