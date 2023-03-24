News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough and Whitby councillors back petition to maintain 840 bus service from Whitby to Leeds

Campaigners have called on councillors to prevent the 840 bus between Whitby and Leeds from being scrapped following a public petition.

By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:11 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 17:20 GMT

At a meeting of the Scarborough and Whitby Area Constituency Committee councillors backed calls to maintain the Whitby to Leeds bus route.

However, North Yorkshire County Council has not received any guarantee that the service will not be scrapped and said it would look at “all the options” if the operator discontinued the route later this year.

Councillors said the 840 service which is run by Transdev and goes to Leeds via York should be “maintained and supported by any means”.

A Coastliner bus approaches Goathland which is on the route of Britain's most scenic bus routes Picture by Yorkshire Post Photograpger Bruce Rollinson
A petition titled “Save the 840 Bus to Whitby from Leeds” gathered 621 signatures from locals and was discussed at the meeting on Friday, March 24.

A member of the public involved in organising the petition spoke at the meeting, stating: “My presentation is to do with making the 840 bus a permanent fixture.

“A taxi ride from Whitby to Malton is £50 which is far beyond most people’s budgets and is prohibitive.

“How do people travel to hospital appointments if the 840 bus is discontinued?”

The speaker highlighted the importance of being able to access healthcare and further “mainline” transport options in York by means of the bus and said that loss of the service “would take the inhabitants of Whitby back to the middle ages”.

She added “The people of Whitby feel it is very important their bus is kept running up until and after October”

In a report prepared for the committee meeting, Andrew Clarke, North Yorkshire County Council’s public and community transport manager said: “Transdev advised the Council in December that, due to rising costs and fewer passengers travelling since the pandemic, Service 840 between Malton & Whitby would be withdrawn from April 2023.

“This is an unprecedented situation affecting the whole country with many bus routes nationally seeing a reduction in service or being at risk of withdrawal. Since then officers at North Yorkshire County Council have been working with the bus company to look at solutions to keep the service running.”

However, the committee was told that the introduction of the £2 fare cap across local bus routes in England has resulted in increased passenger numbers on the 840 service.

The current service is set to continue throughout the summer with minor changes to running times “to assist with reliability”.

Mr Clarke said: “The council will be working with Transdev and other bus operators over coming months to promote bus services and encourage more people to choose the bus as this is the best way to ensure that routes remain in place for the long term.”

