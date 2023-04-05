Scarborough and Whitby Easter church services round-up
These are the church services for the Scarborough and Whitby area, from Maundy Thursday to Easter Monday.
SCARBOROUGH AREA
Maundy Thursday, April 6
7.30pm, Eucharist, St Mary’s Church, Cloughton
Good Friday, April 7
10.30am Holy Communion, Sherburn Methodist Church, led by Rev Mary Jackman
11.30am, service at St Mary’s, Cloughton, followed by soup and rolls in the hall and activities for children
3pm worship at Sherburn Methodist Church led by the worship team
3pm Cayton Methodist Church, Good Friday meditation service led by the Rev Harold Stuteley
6.30pm, Good Friday service, St Hilda's Church, Ravenscar
10.30am Walk of Witness, starting at St Hilda’s Church, Sherburn, calling at various stations and finishing at the Methodist Church. This service will be led jointly by the Rev Judy Duke (St Hilda’s Church) and the Rev Emma Morgan (Methodist Church), all welcome.
Easter Sunday, April 9
6.45am, sunrise service in the grounds of Raven Hall Hotel, Ravenscar
10.30am egg rolling on Castle Hill, followed by service in All Saints’ Church, Brompton-by-Sawdon at 11am
10.30am, Holy Communion, St Mary’s Church, Cloughton
10.30am Holy Communion, Seamer Methodist Church, by the Rev Christine Hey.
10.30am Easter Sunday worship, Cayton Methodist Church
2pm Forest Church will be held in the vicarage garden next to St Mark's Church, Newby, 2pm to 4pm, drop-in for children's crafts and stories – bring a garden chair if you need to sit
6pm Easter Day Holy Communion service, St Hilda’s Church, Ravenscar
WHITBY AREA
Maundy Thursday, April 6
10am to 4pm St Oswald's Community Centre, Sleights, Quiet Day starting with short reflection
7pm Eucharist, Liturgy, stripping of the Altar & Vigil, St Hilda’s Church, West Cliff.
7pm Benefice Communion, St Mary’s Church, Goathland
Good Friday, April 7
10am Walking the Way of the Cross from St Mary’s to The Mission, Haggersgate (for service at 11.15am)
11am Walk of Witness from Fylingthorpe to Bank Top, Robin Hood’s Bay. Meet at Fylingthorpe Methodist Church, or join in on the way. Calling at Madonna House, St Stephen’s and Robin Hood’s Bay Methodist Church before arriving at the Bank Top for a short service. All (and dogs) welcome.
2pm The Liturgy of Good Friday, St Hilda’s, West Cliff
2pm Good Friday Liturgy, St Margaret’s Aislaby
2pm Meditation service, St Mary's Church, Sandsend
2pm All Saints’ Church, Hawsker, an hour of Meditation and Prayer for Good Friday
2.30pm Reading and meditation, St Mary’s Church, Goathland
Holy Saturday: Easter Eve, April 8
8pm Easter Vigil at St Hilda’s, West Cliff
Easter Sunday, April 9
6am Sunrise service, Sandsend beach next to Sandside Cafe (if it’s wet, the service will be held inside the cafe)
9am Easter Eucharist, St Matthew’s, Grosmont
9.30am Eucharist, St Hilda’s, West Cliff
9.30am Eucharist, St Oswald's Church, Lythe
10am Holy Communion, St Stephen’s, Thorpe Lane, Robin Hood’s Bay.
10.30am Holy Communion, St Margaret’s, Aislaby
10.45am Easter Eucharist, St James’ Church, Lealholm
10.45am Easter Eucharist, St Mary’s Church, Goathland
11.15am Eucharist, St Mary’s Church, Whitby
11.15am Eucharist, St John’s Church, Whitby
Easter Monday, April 10
6.30pm Hinderwell Village Hall, traditional concert of Easter Hymns by The Men of Staithes and The Filey Fisherman at Hinderwell Village Hall in aid of Hinderwell Methodist Chapel, light supper to follow