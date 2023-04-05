SCARBOROUGH AREA

Maundy Thursday, April 6

7.30pm, Eucharist, St Mary’s Church, Cloughton

An previous sunrise service at Sandsend on Easter Sunday. Picture: Ceri Oakes.

Good Friday, April 7

10.30am Holy Communion, Sherburn Methodist Church, led by Rev Mary Jackman

11.30am, service at St Mary’s, Cloughton, followed by soup and rolls in the hall and activities for children

3pm worship at Sherburn Methodist Church led by the worship team

Daffodils at Brompton's All Saints Church. picture: Richard Ponter

3pm Cayton Methodist Church, Good Friday meditation service led by the Rev Harold Stuteley

6.30pm, Good Friday service, St Hilda's Church, Ravenscar

10.30am Walk of Witness, starting at St Hilda’s Church, Sherburn, calling at various stations and finishing at the Methodist Church. This service will be led jointly by the Rev Judy Duke (St Hilda’s Church) and the Rev Emma Morgan (Methodist Church), all welcome.

Easter Sunday, April 9

Whitby's clifftop St Mary's Church.

6.45am, sunrise service in the grounds of Raven Hall Hotel, Ravenscar

10.30am egg rolling on Castle Hill, followed by service in All Saints’ Church, Brompton-by-Sawdon at 11am

10.30am, Holy Communion, St Mary’s Church, Cloughton

10.30am Holy Communion, Seamer Methodist Church, by the Rev Christine Hey.

10.30am Easter Sunday worship, Cayton Methodist Church

2pm Forest Church will be held in the vicarage garden next to St Mark's Church, Newby, 2pm to 4pm, drop-in for children's crafts and stories – bring a garden chair if you need to sit

6pm Easter Day Holy Communion service, St Hilda’s Church, Ravenscar

WHITBY AREA

Maundy Thursday, April 6

10am to 4pm St Oswald's Community Centre, Sleights, Quiet Day starting with short reflection

7pm Eucharist, Liturgy, stripping of the Altar & Vigil, St Hilda’s Church, West Cliff.

7pm Benefice Communion, St Mary’s Church, Goathland

Good Friday, April 7

10am Walking the Way of the Cross from St Mary’s to The Mission, Haggersgate (for service at 11.15am)

11am Walk of Witness from Fylingthorpe to Bank Top, Robin Hood’s Bay. Meet at Fylingthorpe Methodist Church, or join in on the way. Calling at Madonna House, St Stephen’s and Robin Hood’s Bay Methodist Church before arriving at the Bank Top for a short service. All (and dogs) welcome.

2pm The Liturgy of Good Friday, St Hilda’s, West Cliff

2pm Good Friday Liturgy, St Margaret’s Aislaby

2pm Meditation service, St Mary's Church, Sandsend

2pm All Saints’ Church, Hawsker, an hour of Meditation and Prayer for Good Friday

2.30pm Reading and meditation, St Mary’s Church, Goathland

Holy Saturday: Easter Eve, April 8

8pm Easter Vigil at St Hilda’s, West Cliff

Easter Sunday, April 9

6am Sunrise service, Sandsend beach next to Sandside Cafe (if it’s wet, the service will be held inside the cafe)

9am Easter Eucharist, St Matthew’s, Grosmont

9.30am Eucharist, St Hilda’s, West Cliff

9.30am Eucharist, St Oswald's Church, Lythe

10am Holy Communion, St Stephen’s, Thorpe Lane, Robin Hood’s Bay.

10.30am Holy Communion, St Margaret’s, Aislaby

10.45am Easter Eucharist, St James’ Church, Lealholm

10.45am Easter Eucharist, St Mary’s Church, Goathland

11.15am Eucharist, St Mary’s Church, Whitby

11.15am Eucharist, St John’s Church, Whitby

Easter Monday, April 10