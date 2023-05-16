Scarborough and Whitby foster carers speak about their passion for helping children

The number of children being taken into care in North Yorkshire has risen by 25 per cent since 2019 due to several reasons, including the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, which have placed additional stress on families.

Fostering North Yorkshire has also seen an increase in the number of unaccompanied children asylum seekers in the past few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foster Care Fortnight, which started on May 15, is The Fostering Network’s annual campaign to raise the profile of fostering.

Foster carers John and Karen Pownall, from Whitby, have fostered for the past five years. They are pictured with North Yorkshire Council’s placement and fostering manager, Alan Tucker (left) during a conference last month where they were thanked for their years of fostering service.

Eleven foster carers from Fostering North Yorkshire have come together to share what they feel are the benefits of doing such a rewarding, but challenging job.

Videos of the reasons they are proud to care will be played across North Yorkshire Council’s social media channels during Foster Care Fortnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include the difference the carers make to the children in their care, the training and support given by Fostering North Yorkshire which includes nationally accredited courses and the peer support that the carers develop.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for children and families, Cllr Janet Sanderson, said: “Every child has the right to grow up in a loving home where their needs are met and they are given the chance to live thriving lives. This fortnight is an opportunity to give thanks and show our support for our foster carers, who make an invaluable difference in the lives of children and young people.

“As a foster carer, you can support children who have had a difficult start in life to reach their full potential. You can transform lives.

“We need more foster carers to join North Yorkshire’s dedicated fostering community to care for children and young people. By becoming a foster carer you are not only joining a community that is welcoming, but one that provides valuable support to other foster carers should they need it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Pownall, 59, from Whitby, has fostered for five years with his 57-year-old wife, Karen. The couple are from Whitby.

Mr Pownall said: “You take on a traumatised child and help them back into education and integrate them back into society. It makes me feel better and it’s a wonderful thing to do. I’ve noticed that I’m a different person because of fostering. I’m more patient and empathetic with others and it’s changed my life for the better.”

Alison Blacker, 51, and Paul Blacker, 55, are both from Scarborough. Mrs Blacker has fostered for 17 years while her husband, Paul, has fostered for 25 years.

Mrs Blacker said: “It’s such a rewarding job to be able to meet the day-to-day needs of the children we care for. We are there for them when needed and provide a secure base.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul added: “I get a real thrill to see the children we’ve had when they’re in their late teens or 20s and they’ve moved on with their lives. They’ve matured, they’ve realised their worth and they still come and see us as part of our family.”

Fostering North Yorkshire is in need of carers and is highlighting the fact that fostering is more than just a place to stay, as it is often a challenging role due to the previous experiences of the children in care.

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for children and families, Mel Hutchinson, said: “Families are struggling financially and both Covid and the cost-of-living have had a significant impact on many people’s mental well-being.

“The children we have in care have had a difficult start to life and have suffered rejection or trauma. Fostering is often marketed to potential carers as offering a child a spare room. We know that it is much more than that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is one of the most rewarding things you can do, but our foster carers will tell you that it comes with its challenges, too. We are not trying to put people off – we want to be open and honest from the start.

“Many people have misconceptions about fostering such as you need to be married with a spare room. We know that our children are unique and that is what we look for in the background and experience of our carers.

“We encourage people who have a real passion to care for children to get in touch – we want people from all walks of life and different backgrounds. You can be single, have a disability and it does not matter what your sexual orientation or religious background is.

“You just need to be proud to care and ready for a rewarding, but challenging role. We would urge anyone interested in fostering for Fostering North Yorkshire to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You will care for local children, which gives them a better chance of success in their placement as they will stay in local communities, keeping in touch with their friends.”

There are opportunities for different types of fostering and Fostering North Yorkshire works with its foster carers to find the right fit for their own work and family commitments.

The team makes sure carers have the right training and support, plus there are generous tax-free payments and allowances.

If anyone is interested in fostering, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/fostering or call 01609 534654 and request a call back from the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad