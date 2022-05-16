In a special presentation at the Town Hall in Scarborough, the Mayor and Mayoress of the Borough of Scarborough, Cllr Eric Broadbent and Mrs Lynne Broadbent, handed over cheques to:

YMCA Scarborough, Scarborough and District Disablement Action Group, Scarborough Sixth Form College, Speak Out Community Support Group, Dalesmen Singers, 1st Scarborough Scout Group, Whitby Hidden Impairments Support and Help (WHISH), Scarborough & District Scout Council Cub Section and North Yorkshire Majorettes.

Yorkshire Coast Sight Support and Scarborough Theatre Company also received cheques but were unable to attend the formal presentation.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor and Mayoress of the Borough of Scarborough, Cllr Eric Broadbent and Mrs Lynne Broadbent (front centre) and Mayor’s Community Fund committee member, Cheryl Siddons (middle centre) with representatives of the groups and organisations receiving cheques.

Cllr Broadbent said: “The best thing about raising money is being able to pass it on to beneficiaries throughout the borough, many of which struggle to get funding through mainstream routes.

“I am very proud that the money we awarded will have a positive impact on the important work they do and the communities they are part of.

“I would like to thank all those that have contributed to our fundraising efforts during the last year, including support from our committee, council colleagues, the Rotary Club of Scarborough and everyone involved in making the Mayor’s Ball in March a huge success.