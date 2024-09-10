Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume opens exhibition at Old Parcels Office artspace

Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume opened the annual heritage exhibition at the Old Parcels Office in Scarborough.

The story of Fish, Ships & Chips, has been developed in partnership with Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre (SMHC) and explores the impact of the Steam Revolution in the mid and late 19th Century on Scarborough’s fishing industry.

Alison Hume congratulated the volunteers from the Old Parcels Office and the Maritime Heritage Centre for “a wonderfully curated exhibition.”

She added: “I really enjoyed the photographs and historical notes.

"I was particularly struck about hard the uncelebrated fisherwomen worked.”

Sally Gorham, Chair of the Old Parcels Office, said: “As well as information about how the construction of fishing boats has changed over the last 200 years, the research done by Stewart MacDonald and Less Shannon from the Maritime Heritage Centre also gives an insight into the hard life of the men, women and children of Scarborough’s fishing community.”

See the exhibition from Thursday to Sunday, until September 22.