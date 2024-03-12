Dale Power Solutions, a leading provider of critical power solutions, based in Scarborough, had the privilege of hosting Rt Hon Robert Goodwill, Member of Parliament for Scarborough, and Whitby, when he visited the company's headquarters.

The MP learnt about the importance of critical backup power for organisational resilience to mitigate against power outages caused, for example, by capacity supply and extreme weather.

Discussions centred around how the business has adapted to the needs of customers, the environment and government policy to provide a range of standby power solutions including Generators, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) and most recently Battery Energy Storage.

During a tour of the facilities, Sir Robert Goodwill saw 2 x 2.28MVA Standby Power Generators, housed in 2 x 14m long weatherproof containers, that are destined for a NHS Hospital to ensure complete critical backup power at all times for staff, patients, and visitors. It will allow the hospital to distribute power efficiently across the whole site from one centralised system.

Sir Robert Goodwill engaged in discussions with the engineering and product development team at Dale Power Solutions, to understand the role battery energy storage plays in addressing energy challenges and fostering sustainability.

The visit showcased Dale Power’s innovative solutions and commitment to advancing energy storage technologies.

Battery energy storage is increasingly recognised as a crucial component in achieving energy security, reducing carbon emissions, and integrating renewable energy sources into the grid.

As communities and industries strive for more sustainable energy practices, the importance of effective energy storage solutions becomes paramount.

Gavin Hepburn, CEO at Dale Power Solutions, said: "We were honoured to welcome Sir Robert Goodwill to Dale Power Solutions and discuss the transformative potential of battery energy storage.

“Our company remains dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses and communities to navigate the evolving energy landscape with confidence.

"Dale is renowned for providing world-class generators and Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, and the addition of battery energy storage means we can extend our offering to customers to include systems that not only allow them to buy and store power which can then be used when they need it.

"This offers a potential income stream, whilst lowering their carbon output.”

Sir Robert Goodwill expressed appreciation for the opportunity to learn about the advancements in battery energy storage technology and its implications for local and national energy policies.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between government, industry, and academia to drive innovation and address energy challenges effectively.

The visit underscored the significance of partnerships between policymakers and industry leaders in advancing sustainable energy solutions and driving economic growth.

