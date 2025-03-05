Scarborough and Whitby MP’s petition against 24-hour Whitby adult gaming centre to be presented to Parliament

Alison Hume MP raises Whitby Interactive funding in House of Commons in 2024.

An MP’s petition against plans for an adult gaming centre in Whitby town centre will be presented to Parliament next week.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Hume, Labour MP for Scarborough and Whitby, has launched a public petition against a proposed 24-hour adult gaming centre on the site of Whitby’s last high street bank on Baxtergate.

More than 500 objections have been lodged against the proposal by Luxury Leisure, trading as Admiral, which has said the conversion of the Halifax bank – due to close later this year – would “ensure footfall to the town centre”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Ms Hume said the petition to “Stop the Casino” had gathered around 300 signatures and would be presented to the House of Commons next week.

Halifax bank on Whitby's Baxtergate. picture: Google Maps.

“Residents have told me that they want services such as banks and clothes shops on Baxtergate, and I agree.

"We love and welcome our visitors but we already have enough amusements to cater for those who wish to gamble,” the MP noted.

She added: “The intrusion of a 24-hour gambling den in a residential area is unwelcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In plans submitted to North Yorkshire Council, Luxury Leisure said that proposed premises were “bona fide town centre uses” that add to diversity and choice with no harmful impact on retailing activity.

The applicant, which has not responded to comment requests from the LDRS, also stated there would be “no noisy amusement arcade equipment which attracts under-18s and has an impact on amenity”.

However, Ms Hume said that the proposed development on the site of the Halifax branch – which will close on May 14 – was emblematic of a wider banking crisis.

She said: “[There has been] a precipitous decline in branches operating in our communities over the past four decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The loss of high street banks is a bitter blow to many people, including many in my constituency who are older, frail or have disabilities, who value the human interaction and convenience of a counter service.”

While the MP welcomed the Government’s roll-out of banking hubs to “fill something of the gap left by the big banks who are putting profit before service”, she said that access still remained an issue.

“The temporary Shared Banking Hub – where each of the different banks can provide an in-person colleague service one day per week – will open soon on Church St whilst more suitable premises are found.

“The cobbles of Church Street and lack of parking, although this is a problem across the whole town, will make it difficult for residents to access the temporary hub,” Ms Hume noted.