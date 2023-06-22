Scarborough and Whitby named two of the best destinations for seafood lovers

The new data has been revealed by meal box delivery service HelloFresh and shows where the top destinations for seafood are in the UK.

The research shows that Scarborough and Whitby came top of the list for the top place to eat Cod.

The research looked into where the best places are in the UK to enjoy locally sourced, fresh seafood this summer as temperatures soar.

HelloFresh’s Senior Recipe Development Manager, Mimi Morley, commented: “My role in the food industry has meant that I’ve been lucky enough to sample different cuisines and ingredients from all over the world.

“However, what I love most of all is finding something delicious that’s available right on our doorstep.

“By embracing the diverse seafood offerings of the UK, we not only create exceptional seafood recipes but also cut down on our food’s carbon footprint and celebrate the rich maritime heritage that the UK possesses.

“Consider every bite an adventure, connecting us to the bountiful seas and the vibrant communities that sustain them.

“So, whether you’re sampling a pescetarian diet or simply have a love of great seafood, the UK is an amazing place to be!