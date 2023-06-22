News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Scarborough and Whitby named two of the best destinations for seafood lovers

Scarborough and Whitby have been named two of the best staycation destinations for seafood lovers, according to new research.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 12:32 BST

The new data has been revealed by meal box delivery service HelloFresh and shows where the top destinations for seafood are in the UK.

The research shows that Scarborough and Whitby came top of the list for the top place to eat Cod.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The research looked into where the best places are in the UK to enjoy locally sourced, fresh seafood this summer as temperatures soar.

Scarborough and Whitby have been named two of the best staycation destinations for seafood lovers, according to new research.Scarborough and Whitby have been named two of the best staycation destinations for seafood lovers, according to new research.
Scarborough and Whitby have been named two of the best staycation destinations for seafood lovers, according to new research.
Most Popular

HelloFresh’s Senior Recipe Development Manager, Mimi Morley, commented: “My role in the food industry has meant that I’ve been lucky enough to sample different cuisines and ingredients from all over the world.

“However, what I love most of all is finding something delicious that’s available right on our doorstep.

“By embracing the diverse seafood offerings of the UK, we not only create exceptional seafood recipes but also cut down on our food’s carbon footprint and celebrate the rich maritime heritage that the UK possesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Consider every bite an adventure, connecting us to the bountiful seas and the vibrant communities that sustain them.

“So, whether you’re sampling a pescetarian diet or simply have a love of great seafood, the UK is an amazing place to be!

“Plus, with temperatures set to soar over the next few weeks, the delicious seafood on offer is just one more reason to holiday in the UK.”

Read More
IN PICTURES: Here are the top 13 places to eat fish and chips in Scarborough, as...
Related topics:ScarboroughWhitby