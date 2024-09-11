Scarborough and Whitby residents are being asked to help shape future leisure services in North Yorkshire

People living in Scarborough and across North Yorkshire are being asked to help shape the county’s leisure and wellbeing services.

An eight week-long consultation exercise which opened on Monday, September 9, aims to build a picture of physical activity across the county and understand what people take part in now, and what they would like to see available in the future.

The survey will help develop leisure facilities and community-based sport and leisure provision.

North Yorkshire Council’s new Active North Yorkshire (ANY) brand came into play at the start of this month when two of its leisure centres – in Selby and Tadcaster – were brought under the umbrella.

The new ANY service will take a stronger focus on health and wellbeing and aims to support more people to be active, especially those who may need more help and those who don’t currently use the leisure service.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for leisure, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Through this survey we hope to find out how people keep active, what is important about being active and any barriers they face.

“We realise not everyone will use our centres to keep active so in order to build a full picture of physical activity in the community, it’s also important to find out about individual or team sports or activities like walking or cycling.

“For those who don’t use them we want to know why. This will help us to develop our services for the future.”

He said that there could be more need for help for people with long-term health conditions and where more specialised equipment, tailored health and wellbeing programmes, or more accessible facilities are needed.

Centres may also be able to offer a broader range of support such as health checks, nutritional advice, or mental health services.

North Yorkshire Sport’s chief executive, David Watson, said changes can only be made if people say what they want.

“It is vital that everyone finds a way to keep active and by completing this survey they can help shape future services provided by the council as they bring the county’s leisure operations in-house.

“Targeting locally-based activities and services will open up opportunities for more people of all ages and abilities, especially those in remote locations where travel to the larger hubs is an issue.”

Up until now the leisure centres have been managed by five different operators in the former district council areas. They will move to be part of Active North Yorkshire in phases, operated by North Yorkshire Council as active wellbeing hubs.

The services currently provided by Everyone Active in the former Ryedale and Scarborough council areas will take place in 2027.

To access the survey – which closes on November 4 - visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/LetsTalk

It is also possible to take part by:

· Picking up a paper copy from your local library, leisure centre or main local council office and return it in the envelope provided.

· Contacting 0300 131 2 131 to request a survey - when prompted say ‘Let’s Talk’.

Accessible formats of the survey are available on request.

Officers will also be available to listen to views and answer questions in person at events across the county in September and October. A list of dates will be available on the website soon.