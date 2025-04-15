Scarborough and Whitby residents invited to apply for Beyond Housing's new round of community funding

Stephanie Lake, Community Partnership & Engagement Manager at Beyond Housing, gets set to write out the first Beyond Housing Community Fund cheque for the 2025-2026 programme.

Beyond Housing has announced the launch of a new round of its Community Fund for 2025/26, offering financial grants of up to £500 to support community projects that focus on children, youth provision.

The Community Fund is open to charities, voluntary and community groups, residents’ associations, and other not-for-profit organisations based in the areas where Beyond Housing operates, including Redcar, Scarborough, Whitby, and surrounding communities.

Building on the success of previous rounds, this year’s funding aims to support initiatives that create positive, lasting impacts within Beyond Housing neighbourhoods.

The new theme, supporting children, youth provision and young people, encourages applications from projects that deliver on a wide range of youth-focused activities, including summer holiday programmes, extracurricular activities, outreach work, sport, citizenship, social action, and initiatives that promote health, wellbeing, and intergenerational or environmental engagement.

Stephanie Lake, Community Partnership & Engagement Manager, Beyond Housing, said: “Offering financial support to local community groups and projects underlines Beyond Housing’s key objective to invest in our neighbourhoods to create great places to live and work.

"Through this new theme for 2025 in providing a youth focus, we aim to support our younger generation and strengthen our local communities.”

Last year’s fund saw over £10,000 awarded to 21 projects. These included Closer Communities’ Dad’s Behaving Madly group, which provided much-needed support and respite for fathers with caring responsibilities, and the Saabat Gallery in South Bank, which used the funding to maintain its creative warm space for the local community.

By inviting applications that align with this key theme, Beyond Housing continues to champion its mission to invest in local neighbourhoods and create great places to live and work.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Friday 2 May 2025.

Visit: https://beyondhousing.co.uk/be-involved/community-fund/ for more information and to apply,