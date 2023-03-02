Scarborough and Whitby to benefit from £250k Woodsmith Foundation funding

Seventy organisations received grants from the Foundation, an independent charity funded by Anglo American, to help them deliver a range of programmes.

Scarborough Pride will use their grant to offer meaningful support and activities for the LGBT+ community in the Scarborough Borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Fenwick, Head of Fundraising for Scarborough Pride, said: “We’re thrilled to receive this funding from the Woodsmith Foundation, it will really help us offer support to increase health and wellbeing, promote inclusivity and provide opportunities for our community to unite and support each other, including the creation of a Youth Committee and a new webpage signposting people to services that support the LGBT+ community.”

The Woodsmith Foundation has awarded grants totalling almost £250,000 towards initiatives that will support local communities, including Scarborough Pride. (Pic: David Teece)

Loftus Town Council received a grant to help them start a gardening club for local residents.

Sarah Yates from Loftus Town Council said: “This will make a positive difference to a diverse section of the community. Many of our residents do not have access to their own outside space so this grant will give everyone the opportunity to do some gardening and take the results home with them to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grenfell Club was awarded a grant of £4,800. “This funding will help us provide activities for adults with learning and physical disabilities, helping our most isolated members with complex needs, improve their confidence, health and wellbeing and reduce social exclusion,” said manager, Samantha Sheperia.

Leah Swain, Woodsmith Foundation Chief Executive, said: “Our Community Grants rounds support local people to make a measurable difference in their communities. From sports equipment to village hall refurbishments, social activities for all ages, and projects that support people who are disadvantaged due to unfavourable circumstances, we know the funding creates positive change.

“We expect to open for new applications for Community Grants in early March and look forward to supporting local people throughout 2023 and beyond.”

The Foundation was set up to bring wider community benefits in addition to the positive economic impact of the mine. It has supported almost 500 projects in Redcar and Cleveland Borough, Scarborough Borough and the North York Moors National Park since 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad