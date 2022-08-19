Scarborough and Whitby to host recruitment events for Saint Catherine's - here are the dates
Saint Catherine’s Hospice will be holding two information and recruitment events in September.
The first is on Wednesday September 7, from 10am to 6pm at Whitby Bowling Club in West Cliff, with everyone welcome to go along.
The second will be held on Thursday September 15, from 10am to 6pm at the hospice’s Education Centre at the main site in Throxenby Lane, Scarborough.
The events are primarily aimed at nurses and healthcare assistants, but people can attend if they have any questions or want more information about other roles at the hospice.
Applications can be made on the day, short interviews can be conducted during the event and a job offer could be made on the day (subject to references).
The team will also be able to talk about volunteering opportunities.
For more details, or if you can’t make it on the day, email [email protected] or call (01723) 351421 and ask for Staff and Volunteer Services.