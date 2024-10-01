Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wetherspoon pubs in Whitby and Scarborough will be serving a range of beers from across the globe in their forthcoming beer festivals.

A selection of 15 real ales, including five from international brewers, will be available at The Angel Hotel in Whitby’s New Quay Road, during its 12-day beer festival, while The Lord Rosebery in Scarborough will offer a choice of 30.

Both festivals run from Wednesday October 9 to Sunday October 20 inclusive, with international brewers from Japan, Canada, New Zealand and USA.

The festivals will include a number of beers not previously available at the pubs.

A range of beers will be available in beer festivals at The Angel Hotel in Whitby and The Lord Rosebery, Scarborough.

Among the festival collections are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians) beers.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include coffee and fruit in their ingredients.

The beers will cost £2.49 a pint.

The international beers are Red Racer Session (Central City Brewery, Canada), Dinner Ale (Townshend Brewery, New Zealand), Orihime Pale Ale (Ishii Brewing, Japan), Who Dat (Urban South Brewery, USA) and All Dog Alert (Yazoo Brewing, USA).

The line-up also includes Born to be Mild (Conwy Brewery), Sun Lounger (Fyne Ales Brewery), Salem Session IPA (Batemans Brewery), Mango in the Night (Rudgate Brewery), Sapphire Spoon (Titanic Brewery), Banoffee Pie Golden Ale (Maxim Brewery) and The Gloaming (Loch Lomond Brewery).

Pub manager Hayley Robinson said: “The festivals are a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, including those from brewers as far afield as Japan and New Zealand, as well as those closer to home, over a 12-day period.

“The festival will give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been available in the pub, as well as those brewed specially for the festival.”

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine, with a digital version available on the Wetherspoon app and website.

All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.