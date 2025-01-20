Scarborough and Whitby's Beyond Housing appoints new Chief Finance Officer

By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Jan 2025, 15:27 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 15:28 BST
Beyond Housing has announced the appointment of Caroline Wallace as its new Chief Finance Officer (CFO).

Caroline joined the organisation in late 2024, bringing a wealth of experience from her previous role as Director of Finance at Bernicia Homes.

Her career also includes the position of Deputy Finance Director at Gentoo Group in Sunderland, underscoring her expertise in the housing sector.

An associate member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, Caroline brings more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership including significant experience at board level.

Caroline Wallace, Beyond Housing Chief Finance Officer.

She said: “I am really excited to be joining Beyond Housing as the organisation works towards finalising its new corporate strategy.

"I look forward to working with the leadership team and board to improve the overall customer experience and the homes we provide.”

Rosemary Du Rose, Chief Executive at Beyond Housing, added: “We are pleased to welcome Caroline and look forward to her strengthening our financial strategy and supporting Beyond Housing’s long-term goals.”

