Scarborough and Whitby's Beyond Housing appoints new Chief Finance Officer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Caroline joined the organisation in late 2024, bringing a wealth of experience from her previous role as Director of Finance at Bernicia Homes.
Her career also includes the position of Deputy Finance Director at Gentoo Group in Sunderland, underscoring her expertise in the housing sector.
An associate member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, Caroline brings more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership including significant experience at board level.
She said: “I am really excited to be joining Beyond Housing as the organisation works towards finalising its new corporate strategy.
"I look forward to working with the leadership team and board to improve the overall customer experience and the homes we provide.”
Rosemary Du Rose, Chief Executive at Beyond Housing, added: “We are pleased to welcome Caroline and look forward to her strengthening our financial strategy and supporting Beyond Housing’s long-term goals.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.