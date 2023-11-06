Scarborough and Whitby's Independent Care Group welcomes new member to board

A North Yorkshire social care body has added a new member to its Board to strengthen its commitment to workforce and training.

The Independent Care Group (ICG) represents providers across York and North Yorkshire and has announced that Claire Barwick is joining its Board of Directors.

Claire is Head of Curriculum, Health, Education and Nursing at CU Scarborough and has more than 30 years’ experience in the health and social care sector.

She is delighted to be joining the Independent Care Group.

Ms Barwick said: “Joining the ICG board is a huge honour, and I am looking forward to having the opportunity to support the independent and voluntary care industry as they navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.

“I am hoping that I can bring a wealth of experience not only of health and care but also the education and training opportunities and influences that could support the sector going forward.”

Claire gained extensive experience in the fields of learning disabilities, secure care and community care during her time with the NHS before entering the world of Higher Education.

ICG Chair Mike Padgham said: “We are delighted that Claire Barwick has agreed to join the ICG Board. Her years of experience in health and social care added to her expertise in the field of education and training will add extra skills to the board and help us support our members in this area.”

Earlier this year the ICG added a further five new directors to strengthen its Board and add new skills.

Mr Padgham added: “In recent months we have brought more expertise to the table in terms of residential and nursing care, marketing, legal services, supported living, accountancy and now education and training.

“Our members and the hundreds of thousands of people they care for are looking to the ICG to provide strong leadership at this challenging time for social care.

“With a newly-revitalised Board we can do that and can step up our campaigning activity to make a difference to social care in our region and across the country.”

